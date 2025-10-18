Misty Chapman, owner of The Tailored Brow, says that North Central holds a lot of nostalgia for her, which is why she opened her studio here.

“I went to Central High. It is absolutely one of my favorite parts of Phoenix, and I currently live in Melrose. I have always loved the mature trees; the beautiful homes and it’s an area that truly feels like a community with a strong identity.”

That was one of the reasons that Chapman brought her brow studio to The Rhode when it opened at 6024 N. 7th Ave. in April 2024. Another: the tenants at the Rhode itself.

“I’m surrounded by a fantastic group of like-minded professionals that offer different services. You could come in and have your brows done, get your nails done, have a facial and get your hair done all under one roof.”

Chapman, who is Diné/Navajo and grew up in the Window Rock/St. Michaels area, worked in New York City for 15 years, training under some of the top brow artists in the U.S., and providing services to A-list celebrities and at events such as the Grammy’s, New York Fashion Week, the Met Gala and the Sundance Film Festival.

She came home with the goal of elevating the industry in Arizona, and describes her business as “an intimate studio focusing on a rehabilitative approach to eyebrow care.”

“Through this style I encourage my clients to grow in their full brows so we can then begin structuring them in a way that accentuates their natural attributes,” she said. “I offer brow waxing, tweezing, tinting and lifting/laminating, as well as lash tinting and lip, chin, nose, ear and sideburn waxing. I also have extensive experience as a makeup artist, so offer makeup lessons and on-site makeup shopping to ensure my clients build a makeup set that best works for them.”

She added, “Brows are an often-overlooked area that, when properly structured, will enhance someone’s overall appearance in an incredible way. Mine is a totally inclusive studio, and I cherish making every one of my clients feel pampered and at-home.”

Valley residents can learn more about Chapman’s business and others when True Few, who owns The Rhode, throws a Halloween bash on Saturday, Oct. 25, 7 to 11 p.m.

“There’ll be live music, a food truck, a costume contest and more,” Chapman said. “We’re also gearing up for the holidays, so expect some specials. I’m also planning to start doing pop-ups at various markets around the city.”

Learn more by visiting The Tailored Brow online at www.thetailoredbrow.com.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.