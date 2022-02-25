Scheduled closures or restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways, Feb. 25–28
February 2022
From the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), here are the scheduled closures or restrictions for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 25–28):
- Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 and 43rd Avenue (west of downtown Phoenix area) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 28) for pavement improvement project. Both I-17 ramps to westbound I-10 at the “Stack” interchange closed. Consider other freeway routes to avoid closure, including Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley or Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) from I-10 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area.
- Both I-17 ramps to eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 27) for pavement maintenance. Eastbound Loop 101 also narrowed to two lanes (right lanes closed) between I-17 and Cave Creek Road.
- I-10 narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 26) for widening project. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones. Click the Weekend Travel Advisory map for more information about this weekend’s freeway restrictions.
