The Phoenix City Council District 4 office will host a job fair to promote city and industry jobs aimed at young adults and people looking for a fresh start.

Residents are invited to attend the Aug. 19 event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the gym at Carl Hayden High School to learn more about and apply for entry-level jobs that offer competitive pay, set schedules, paid vacation, sick leave, benefits and more.

Attendees also will have the opportunity to apply for a certificate program with Maricopa County Community Colleges. Family members are invited to attend and enjoy free treats and activities while job-seekers jumpstart their new career path.

For details, contact the District 4 office at 602-262-7447 or visit www.phoenix.gov/district4.