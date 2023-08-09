In August, Hospice of the Valley is expanding its bereavement services with a new support group tailored to the needs of veterans and their families. Veterans who have experienced loss, or are loved one of a veteran, may find this support group beneficial. It can be healing to share with other adults who are also bereaved and going through similar experiences.

The drop-in group starts Aug. 14 and meets from 5:30-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at the agency’s offices in central Phoenix, 1510 E. Flower St., Building 2. There’s no fee and no registration required. Topics may include understanding the grieving process, adjusting to life without the loved one, dealing with loneliness, taking next steps, and finding meaning and reinvesting in life.

For more information, visit www.hov.org/grief-support or call 602-530-6970.