Nonprofit helps adult students

One Valley nonprofit is encouraging residents, age 25 or older, to improve their lives through education, and helps students achieve their goals through its scholarship program.

“I created GK Legacy Foundation and the Keep Your Chin Up Scholarship program in 2019 to honor of my father (GK), who we sadly lost to cancer in 2018,” said Peggy Baze, founder and CEO. “‘Keep your chin up kid’ was my dad’s favorite thing to say whenever we faced adversity. Now, those words are sacred to us, and we are using them to inspire others.”

In 2020, the organization added an additional scholarship program specifically for those pursuing a degree in healthcare. Through the Keep Your Chin Up and Healthcare Heroes Scholarship programs, the organization has awarded over $240,000 to Arizona residents who are committed to changing their lives through education.

For additional information, visit www.gklegacyfoundation.org.