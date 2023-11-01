City of Phoenix senior centers offer a variety of programing for area older adults each month, and in November and December, the Sunnyslope Senior Center will offer two new programs.

Older adults are invited to check out the new scrapbooking class, offered on Mondays. Also on Mondays, is a new nutrition class, “Your Health with a Latin Twist.” These new offerings will be accompanied by scheduled trips in November and December to the Herberger Theater Center, Ballet Arizona and Black Troupe Theatre to enjoy holiday shows, as well as a trip to Rosson House and several lunch trips; a presentation by Phoenix Art Museum at the senior center Nov. 2; several Medicare information sessions; an Art & Craft Sale Dec. 6; and a holiday party Dec. 13, where Santa Claus will pay a visit.

In addition to the offerings at the center, one senior member, Mary Boehm, will have her art exhibited at Church of the Beatitudes, 555 W. Glendale Ave., from Nov. 5 to Dec. 3. The Sunnyslope Center will make a trip to view the show Nov. 21.

All of these activities are in addition to the center’s regular offerings, which include Spanish and French classes, beginner computer classes, ukulele lessons, strength training for all fitness levels, Tai Chi, chair and mat yoga for all levels, line and belly dancing, as well as mahjong, canasta, bridge and Scrabble.

The Sunnyslope Senior Center is located at 802 E. Vogel Ave. Membership gives older adults access to all 15 Phoenix senior centers. The annual membership fee is $20 for Phoenix residents and $40 for non-residents. For additional information, call or 602-262-7572 visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices/programs/older/senior-centers.