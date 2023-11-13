In October, Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton announced that Joseph (Joe) T. Brown, PE, has been chosen as the city’s next Street Transportation Director. Brown will replace current director Kini Knudson, who retired Oct. 20. Brown will start in his new role effective Nov. 20.

Brown comes to Phoenix after serving as commissioner of the Suffolk County (NY) Department of Public Works, and has more than 30 years of diverse management and engineering experience in transportation, sanitation, traffic management, structures, construction, maintenance, operations and planning, and emergency response, according to an October press release. The city added that, Brown, a strong advocate for the Vision Zero and Complete Streets initiatives, developed a plan that reduced fatalities on Long Island highways by more than 30 percent. Both initiatives have been put into place in the city of Phoenix.

Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/streets.