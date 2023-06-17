Summer has arrived in the Valley, and with it, Pedal Haus Brewery is bringing back a diner favorite: lobster rolls, which will be available during Lobster Fest.

For June and July, the Lobster Fest special will be served at all Valley locations, and includes a fresh lobster roll filled with Maine lobster, French fries and a Pedal Haus Day Drinker light lager. It will be available for $25.

Pedal Haus is a locally owned and operated award-winning brewery serving scratch-made food at three Valley locations. In Phoenix, visit them at 214 E. Roosevelt St. For more information, call 623-213-8229 or visit www.pedalhausbrewery.com.