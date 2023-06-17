Lobster rolls are on the menu this month as Pedal Haus Brewery celebrates Lobster Fest (submitted photo).

Summer has arrived in the Valley, and with it, Pedal Haus Brewery is bringing back a diner favorite: lobster rolls, which will be available during Lobster Fest.

For June and July, the Lobster Fest special will be served at all Valley locations, and includes a fresh lobster roll filled with Maine lobster, French fries and a Pedal Haus Day Drinker light lager. It will be available for $25.

Pedal Haus is a locally owned and operated award-winning brewery serving scratch-made food at three Valley locations. In Phoenix, visit them at 214 E. Roosevelt St. For more information, call 623-213-8229 or visit www.pedalhausbrewery.com.

 

