The Original ChopShop expanded its menu in February, adding a new limited-time item and making a long-time favorite a permanent offering.

The Citrus Thai Chop, which features Asian flavors and a Thai peanut dressing, is available through May 8. The Greek-ish, which is the second most popular salad on the menu and includes romaine, spring mix, feta cheese, onions, red pepper, olive, chickpea, cucumber, banana pepper and lemon vinaigrette, now is a permanent menu item.

There are nine locations in Arizona, including Arcadia, at 4503 N. 32nd St. For more information visit www.originalchopshop.com.