Orangewood Presbyterian Women will hold a benefit rummage sale in Page Hall on the Orangewood church campus Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go to support the Hunger Ministries at Nourish Phoenix and WHEAT.

At the sale, most items will not be tagged with a price and the buyer may decide how much to pay for the item. Only more valuable items may be tagged with a suggested price, but no reasonable offer will be declined. Volunteers will be on hand to help attendees shop, package their selections, and assist with transporting items to vehicles. Cash or checks will be accepted, but not credit cards.

The group said, “We will have something for everyone, young and old; however, no clothing will be offered. We hope to see you Saturday!”

Orangewood Presbyterian Church is located at 7231 N. 10th St. Page Hall is behind the sanctuary and there is parking available immediately adjacent to the building.