Late last year, the city of Phoenix Neighborhood Services Department and ValleyLife, a nonprofit that provides residential services, day activity centers, vocational services, and in-home services to Phoenix residents with disabilities, celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new healthy prep kitchen.

The kitchen was funded by a $150,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from Neighborhood Services. Located inside ValleyLife’s existing facility, it will be used to prepare healthy pre-packaged meal kits, as part of an effort to enhance the organization’s Eat Well Feel Great Nutrition Program, and will serve 25 group homes, 12 of which reside in Phoenix.

“ValleyLife’s mission is to enhance the quality of life of people with disabilities. Our first goal in achieving this mission is to ensure the health and safety of our members. One critical point of that goal is to provide healthy meals and nutrition. We are thankful for this opportunity to expand our nutrition program with this new kitchen,” said the organization’s president and CEO, Cletus Thiebeau.

Learn more at www.valleylifeaz.org.