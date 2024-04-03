Thanks in part to a Park Activation Grant from the City of Phoenix, the Carnation Association of Neighbors (CAN) will host Music in the Park, Saturday, April 13, from 2-6 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road.

The purpose of the event is to activate the park and to encourage community engagement. The free, community event will host two local bands, The Nicki Park Trio and Louis on Tour. Families can also enjoy face painting, a bounce house and other fun activities, as well as visit local food trucks and connect with area community groups and city representatives.

This is the inaugural event for CAN, but Ed Hermes, president of the organization, says that the goal is to bring the event back on an annual basis. Attendees who do not live within walking distance of the park are encouraged to utilize light rail. For more information or to connect with the CAN, visit www.carnationassociationaz.com.