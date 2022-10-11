Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’

October 2022
North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening.
The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
“On Sept. 28, the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a fire at our Phoenix Uptown Camelback store, and our team worked quickly to evacuate the building,” said Target spokesperson Joe Unger in an Oct. 10 statement. “We appreciate the quick response of the local fire department and we’re grateful that no one was injured. We expect the store to be closed for a few weeks during repairs and restocking, and we invite guests to visit our nearby Phoenix Spectrum or Arcadia Crossing stores for their needs.”
Unger added that the cause of the fire is under investigation, and that the retailer hopes to have the Uptown Camelback location re-opened “within the next week,” but did not have an exact date to share at the time.