Dine under the stars to support Hance Park

The annual Noche en Blanco, produced by the Hance Park Conservancy in partnership with the Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department, will return to the park in October.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, serving as honorary chair, invites guests 21 and over to enjoy the annual toast to the community, which will include a special recognition of former Phoenix Mayor Terry Goddard, and his tremendous leadership in the creation of the park.

The event offers a night of elegant and culturally diverse community fun where guests are invited to dress in white costume cocktail attire, enjoy live entertainment and dine under the stars on the lush east lawn of Hance Park. Noche en Blanco is inspired by a similar “dinner in white” that started in Paris over 30 years ago and features long rows of tables draped in white linens with strings of sparkling lights overhead.

In the spirit of the origins of this community dinner, guests may bring their own picnics and non-alcoholic drinks, or they can pre-order gourmet picnic boxes and Garden Bar craft cocktail kits, crafted by Kim Haasarud, James Beard-honored mixologist and author, and owner of downtown Phoenix’s Garden Bar.

Entertainment for the evening is a multicultural music and dance performance showcase featuring the Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra and will include special performances from partners representing the Hance Park Conservancy board of trustees, including the Japanese Friendship Garden, Irish Culture Center, Arizona School for the Arts, The Nash and more.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Hance Park Conservancy HPC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the sustainability and future of Hance Park.

Presented by Clayco, the Seventh Annual Noche en Blanco will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 5–10p.m. Hance Park is located at 116 E. Moreland St. in downtown Phoenix. For tickets or additional information, visit www.hanceparkphx.org/noche-en-blanco-2022.