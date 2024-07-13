At the June 3 meeting of the Encanto Village Planning Committee (VPC), members heard an update by Wendy Riddell, Berry Riddell, LLC, on Phase I of the development located on the 15.61-acre lot on the west side of Central Avenue between Glenrosa and Turney avenues, also known as the Petree Development.

Just one of the dozens of stipulations included in the 2023 rezoning project approval (Case No. Z-17-22-4), Stipulation 2 requires the developer to return to the VPC for review and comment prior to preliminary site plan review approval so that the neighborhood and committee remain appraised of plans as it moves toward construction.

The project will be developed in four phases. The first is the northwest corner (Parcel 1), the second is the northeast corner (Parcel 2), the third is the southwest corner (Parcel 3), and the fourth is the southeast corner. The plan for the approximately 5-acre Parcel 1 as presented consists of 329 residential units (46 fewer than presented at time of zoning), five stories high (approximately 58 feet), with 447 parking spaces, publicly accessible open space, activation and amenity spaces and a public-facing art element, the last of which will be presented to the VPC prior to certificate of occupancy.

The anticipated timeline presented included a three-week sewer relocation construction (June/July); site plan subdivision process beginning in September 2024 with completion in February 2025, July 2025 permitting and December 2025 groundbreaking. The construction process is expected to take 13-14 months, placing the certificate of occupancy sometime in fall 2027.