Maricopa County Animal Care & Control says that nearly 13,000 animals have arrived at their shelters so far this year; the majority of those dogs were stray. One of the easiest ways to prevent shelter overcrowding, the county says, is microchipping pets, which is why they will be offering free microchips at both shelter locations through Dec. 29 in hopes of keeping more dogs with their owners.

The county’s East and West shelters are available for this service Monday through Friday between noon and 4 p.m. Other services offered include stray dog turn-in at both shelters, owner surrender at the West shelter and Tails Around Town at the West shelter and coming soon to the East shelter.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.maricopa.gov/5908/pet-care.