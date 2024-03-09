Arizona Science Center once again invites future scientists to explore the world of science at its Camp Innovation. The spring break camp runs March 11-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is open to ages 6 to 12.

Big Wild World invites young residents to investigate extreme weather patterns from monsoons and tornadoes to earthquakes and avalanches, and learn the importance of safety while in the outdoors. Plus, they will get a glimpse into the day-to-day of weather-related careers including volcanologists and storm chasers.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Limited scholarships are available. For more details, call 602-716-2000 or visit www.azscience.org.