North Central neighborhood retail center The Frederick, or The Fred, will host a handful of events during the month of March.

First up, on March 13, from 3-7 p.m., Naked Rebellion will host an inclusive swimwear trunk show from Sunset Vibes Swimwear. Saturday, March 16, Wanwaan will hold a lunch pop-up in the courtyard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Later that same day, enjoy a free movie in the courtyard presented by Form Floral and Naked Rebellion. Snacks will be available for purchase at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

Desert Movement will host a free work out class in the courtyard from 9-10 a.m. March 17, and Metalmark Jewelry will host a Jade Trau Trunk Show in their store from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 22-23. Also on March 23, The Frederick’s Spring Market, featuring local small business pop-up vendors in the courtyard and offering residents the opportunity to shop for home goods, kids’, women’s and vintage goods, and food items, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Fred is located at 1215 E. Missouri Ave. For additional information, visit www.thefredphx.com.