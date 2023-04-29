The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting several scheduled closures or lane restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (April 28-May 1):

Northbound I-17 closed between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 1) for pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 closed.

Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 1) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Westbound I-10 (toward Los Angeles) narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller Road in Buckeye from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Sunday (April 30) for widening project.

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Gilbert Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 1) for pavement improvement project.

Southbound/westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between US 60 and Val Vista Drive in the East Valley from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (April 29) for pavement sealing.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions, and suggested detours, for this weekend.