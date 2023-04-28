Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States. The American Cancer Society estimates 106,970 new cases of colon cancer in the U.S. in 2023, almost half of these cases (estimated 52,550) will result in death.

In addition, the organization’s latest colorectal cancer report says that adults across the U.S. are being diagnosed with colon and rectal cancers at younger ages, and now one in five new cases are among those in their early 50s or younger.

Although colonoscopy is regarded as the gold standard for catching and preventing colorectal cancer, many people are reluctant to do the procedure, which is why Sonora Quest lab offers two types alternative screenings: A blood-based test and a new Home Collection Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Kit. The Home Test Collection kit offering is new to the My Lab ReQuest menu and uses a sample of the toilet water instead of a stool sample for easier at-home collection. The test detects human hemoglobin from blood found in fecal samples for lower gastrointestinal bleeding, which may be an indicator of colon cancer.

These tests are available without a doctor’s order. For additional information, visit www.sonoraquest.com/my-lab-request/overview.