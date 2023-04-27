The latest tenant to be announced at the highly-anticipated The Royale in the Melrose District is YUMBAR Restaurant & Bar. The restaurant will join Cult Hair Salon & Spa, LIX Uptown Ice Cream, Rocco Designs, Scotty Kirby Photography, StemSwag Florist and Window Coffee Bar.

According to Mark Howard, owner of FEZ restaurant and a partner with Rocco Menaguale in the Royale development, YUMBAR will be a new concept that will focus on a menu of metropolitan favorites that is casual and flavorful.

“The menu is currently in development but we wanted to be sure that it was accessible for the community at large,” Howard said.

He added that the restaurant will also be available for public and private events both inside the Flamingo Room, the main dining room as well as the event area, The Commons. A catering menu separate from the daily menu will be available for private events. It will also serve as the resident space for various shows and events and weekend Saturday and Sunday Fundays.

Despite weather and material delays and challenges, the team is pushing for a summer opening of the restaurant. The Royale is located at 635 W. Glenrosa Ave., Phoenix. For more information, visit www.royalephx.com.