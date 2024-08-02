Glendale Union High School District

Colin Lifshitz

Sunnyslope alumnus recognized

Sunnylsope High School alum Colin Lifshitz was invited to Washington D.C. to receive a Congressional Award over the summer. Lifshitz received this honor after logging over 400 hours of community service, 200 hours of personal development, and 200 hours of physical fitness.

Lifshitz met with both of Arizona’s senators and Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) while in D.C.

Still time to register in GUHSD

Glendale Union High School District (GUSHD) reminds families that there is still time to register for the 2024-25 school year. The district offers nine nationally recognized high schools. All schools are ranked among America’s best high schools by U.S. News & World Report. In addition, GUHSD provides championship athletics, extracurricular activities, cutting-edge STEM opportunities, career and technical education options, and more.

The new school year begins Aug. 5. Enrollment information can be found online. Visit www.guhsdaz.org and click on the “Enrollment” link.

Graduates earn millions in scholarships

The 2023-24 Glendale Union High School District school year ended with excellent measures of success. Three thousand students graduated from all nine of GUHSD’s high schools, and the Class of 2024 earned more than $109 million in scholarships. Sunnyslope High School, Thunderbird High School and Washington High School received a combined total of over $41 million in scholarships.

District schools schedule open houses

High school is a critical time for a teen’s academic growth. Parents and guardians can stay involved and support their success by attending a local high school’s open house. The events offer an excellent opportunity to meet teachers, learn about the curriculum, and get a glimpse of a teen’s daily school life.

Check your school’s website calendar for details on dates and times. Visit www.guhsdaz.org.

Madison School District

District is hiring for variety of positions

Madison School District is currently hiring for a variety of positions for the 2024-25 school year. The district is currently hiring paraprofessionals, bus drivers, before and after school program club leaders and more.

Paraprofessionals work closely with teachers to implement instructional programs and provide support to students on a one-to-one basis and in small groups.

Bus drivers are responsible for safely transporting students to and from school, as well as on field trips and other events. Bus drivers are often the first and last staff members students see during the school day, and play an important role in creating a positive experience for students.

Club Leaders in the before and after school program implement daily activities, utilize instructional materials to promote learning and creativity, and maintain a positive, safe and cooperative environment for students before and after school.

Madison School District is an A-rated district from the Arizona Department of Education and six schools were named 2024 “Best” schools by U.S. News & World Report. Madison offers competitive pay and benefits.

The first day of school in the Madison School District is Tuesday, Aug. 6. To learn more about current opportunities and to apply, visit www.madisonaz.org/jobs.

Osborn School District

Solano Elementary School teacher John Formanek (center) is one of three Osborn School District teachers chosen as a teacher of the year (photo courtesy of Osborn School District).

Encanto Elementary teacher Danielle Wilhelmy (center) was chosen by Osborn School District as a teacher of the year (photo courtesy of Osborn School District).

Osborn Middle School teacher CJ Cooper (center) was chosen by Osborn School District as a teacher of the year (photo courtesy of Osborn School District).

Osborn teachers recognized

Before the 2024-25 school year gets underway, the Osborn School District officially introduced their three teachers of the year.

In a social media post, the district congratulated John Formanek (Solano Elementary), Danielle Wilhelmy (Encanto Elementary), and CJ Cooper (Osborn Middle School) on their selection to represent the district as teachers of the year.

The district said, “These three outstanding educators will be celebrated at the Osborn Educational Foundation’s annual Teacher of the Year Celebration in October, and we cannot wait to show the world why they are so deserving of this award. Congratulations again to all three of these inspiring individuals.”

The Osborn District’s first day of school in the 2024-25 school year is Monday, Aug. 5. Learn more at www.osbornnet.org.

Close to 200 seniors completed summer school to meet their graduation requirements in July (photo courtesy of Phoenix Union High School District).

Phoenix Union High School District

PXU students celebrate graduation

Nearly 200 Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) seniors met graduation requirements after summer school this year, and on July 8 the district celebrated their achievement.

In a social media post, the district said, “Congratulations to the PXU Class of 2024 graduates who took to the stage this evening. We are so proud of you and cannot wait to see your impact on the world.”

Phoenix Union High School District will celebrate the first day of class in the 2024-25 school year Monday, Aug. 5. Learn more at www.pxu.org.

Washington Elementary School District

Enrollment is open for district schools

Whether it is free, full-day kindergarten, premiere special education and gifted services, art, music, PE, STEM or online learning, WESD has a program to meet the individual needs of area children.

With multiple A+ Schools of Excellence, a National Blue Ribbon and a National Title I Distinguished School, the district is also a Top 20 school district in the country in student growth. Additionally, 84 percent of WESD schools are an A or B rated school. Of WESD’s nine A-rated schools, four of them are in the North Central corridor – Desert View (K-6), Moon Mountain (K-6), Orangewood (K-8) and Royal Palm (6-8), the first and only middle school in WESD to achieve an “A” letter grade.

The district is currently enrolling kindergarten through eighth grade students for the 2024-25 school year. The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 5. To start the enrollment process, visit the WESD Welcome and Registration Center, located at 3200 W. Cholla St., in person or enroll online at www.wesdschools.org/registration.

Teacher to serve on advisory team

Megan Kingman, a teacher at Desert View Elementary School, was selected to serve on the Maricopa County School Superintendent’s Office Teacher Advisory Team (STAT) for the 2024-25 school year.

As part of the STAT, Kingman will share her expertise and perspective, join discussions regarding education practice and policy, and engage in important advocacy work on behalf of students and educators in Maricopa County. Participating educators were chosen through an application and interview process, and represent a diverse cross section of school settings, geographic locations, content specialties and experience levels.

District has openings for teachers, staff

The Washington Elementary School District (WESD) currently has several job openings for certified and classified positions including teachers, substitutes, psychologists, paraprofessionals, nutrition services managers, health service technicians, bus drivers and much more.

The district offers paid holidays and personal leave, vacation time, employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement, insurance benefits for employees working 30 hours a week, discounts on WESD-sponsored childcare, extensive training, and opportunities for advancement.

To apply online, visit https://jobs.wesdschools.org. To learn more, call 602-347-2622.