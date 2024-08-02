Residents of all ages will find activities throughout the month at their local library, including Yucca Branch Library, located 5648 N. 15th Ave.

Children up to age 5 are invited, along with their favorite grownup, to enjoy Family Storytime Fridays in August. The events will be held Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Attendees will play, read, sing and dance in a fun, active program that builds reading skills. Support for early literacy programs is provided by a grant from First Things First, which partners with families and communities to give all Arizona children the opportunity to arrive at kindergarten healthy and ready to succeed. Learn more at www.firstthingsfirst.org.

Also this month, adults can take part in Masterpiece Monday, an adult painting program, held Aug. 5 and Aug. 19, as well as Adult Crafternoon, where participants will explore different craft projects to create and enjoy. The next event will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2-3:30 p.m. And kids of all ages can enjoy arts and crafts at the Creation Station events, held each week on Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

To find additional August events at Yucca or other area libraries, visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.