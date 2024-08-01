North Central’s younger residents will head back to the classroom in August, and in addition to teachers, school administration and the varied and many support staff, there is another group of individuals that will be gearing up for the new school year – volunteers.

They could be parents of current or former students, retired teachers or invested community members, and whether serving as a classroom aid, lending a hand in the front office or tagging along on a field trip as a chaperone, volunteers make a difference in the lives of Valley students.

Most schools will work with potential volunteers to find an opportunity that fits their interests and schedule. And some school districts, such as Madison School District, also offer opportunities specifically geared towards older adults interested in literacy mentorship.

For the past 25 years, the nonprofit Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring Program has served students in kindergarten through fourth grade at Madison’s Camelview, Heights, Rose Lane and Simis schools. The volunteers work one on one with students, sharing their love of reading and writing with students who may need to boost their skills.

“This past year there were 74 Oasis tutors that participated,” said Kim Gullo, the Madison District facilitator, “and about 85 students that participated.” Volunteers support a student once a week for an hour during the school day, Gullo explained. She has been in the district for 36 years, 25 of them as a classroom teacher, and has seen the difference that the program makes in the student’s lives — and how it benefits the volunteers as well.

“It gives them a sense of purpose,” Gullo said. “It gives them a sense of community and they feel valued because the students really form a relationship with them. They get to know what’s going on in the schools, which is very helpful to our district.”

There is a 12-hour training program that new tutors need to complete, but a background in education is not necessary. Gullo works with the student’s teacher and then builds individual curriculum to help guide each tutor. The next training program will be held at the end of September. If interested, contact Gullo at 602-664-7285 or kgullo@madisoned.org.

The Madison district has other opportunities for families and community members to get involved. Visit www.madisonaz.org/families/get-involved/volunteer or contact your child’s school directly.

Elizabeth Pickering, a parent volunteer with Mercury Mine Elementary School since the 2022-23 school year, when her oldest started kindergarten, can vouch for that sense of community.

“I love creating connections with fellow volunteers, teachers, parents and students,” Pickering said. “Additionally, I adore being around children who are just starting their learning journey, this keeps my mind active as we help them navigate new concepts, it is energizing!”

As a member of the school’s Parent Teacher Group, she helps fundraise for the school, plan events for the school community at large, and give back to teachers and staff “to show our immense appreciation.”

“At our school and the case with many schools in your local community we are in need of volunteers who are able to give their time for a few hours in the morning and afternoon to be crossing guards and general campus support during lunch and recess,” Pickering added.

Mercury Mine Principal Stephanie Taueki is equally appreciative of PTG’s efforts.

“We are such a warm and close-knit community, and everybody comes together to support our kids here at Mercury Mine. It’s just a magical thing,” she said.

The principal echoed the opportunities named by Pickering, adding “We will take as many hours as anyone’s willing to give. I would say on average, volunteers will spend about a couple hours here on campus, but even if it’s just for an hour, to be an extra set of hands, that really goes a long way.”

And it makes a difference for students to see adults stepping up.

“They build rapport and relationships with students that the students remember for a lifetime. It’s that extra attention that they’re getting from a grown-up and seeing that another grown-up in the community cares for them,” Taueki added. “I think that really makes a difference and shows that we’re all here to support kids and do what is best for our kids.”

Prospective volunteers can begin by contacting their school directly, but the district also has an organized volunteer program, Volunteer in Paradise (VIP), now in its 12th year in the Paradise Valley Unified School District.

“Mercury Mine is one of our most engaged school communities,” said program coordinator Marisha Geraghty. “The teachers have built strong relationships with their VIPs for the past 11 years that the program has been in existence. Last year, Mercury Mine had 10 VIPs matched with teachers and provided 655 hours of tutoring to students.”

To learn more, sign up to attend VIP Orientation Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. at the district office. Visit www.pvschools.net/community/volunteer/volunteer-in-paradise.

Another district that is gearing up to welcome its 2024-25 volunteers is the Washington Elementary School District (WESD). Dr. Nidhi Sharma says that last year, the district had 3,200 volunteers, up from 2,900 the year prior. Sharma is the administrator of Equitable Services for the district and part of that role is coordinating the volunteers. She adds that about 80 percent of these volunteers are students’ legal guardians, and the other 20 percent is made up of other community members.

“We provide them the opportunity to pick the site where they want to volunteer and the area where they wish to volunteer,” Sharma said. “Some of the areas could be front office, helping the office manager, our libraries, organizing the books, and cafeterias, transportation. And field trips, of course, that’s another big one where parents really want to help out.”

One of the biggest benefits for parents is that they get to spend time with their child and be involved in school activities, all while supporting the students, teachers and the school.

“That is one big ‘aha’ for our parents,” Sharma said. “They really want to be there, and students also feel very motivated, and their confidence gets boosted when they see their parents helping out.

“Volunteers benefit from building that strong district community partnership and that bond helps the students, big time.”

The first step to volunteering in WESD is to visit www.wesdschools.org/domain/53 and fill out an application.

“We love our volunteers,” added Pam Horton, director of Communications and Public Engagement for the district. “There is so much that happens on a school campus on a day-to-day basis and the volunteers really do provide that extra bit of support to our teachers and give our students that little extra bit of love to ensure their success. So, we love having our volunteers on campus.”