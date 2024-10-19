The Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce will bring its International District Night Market back to the 19th Avenue and Camelback Road Park & Ride this month. The event is a celebration of the diversity and cultural heritage of Arizona.

Attendees at the Saturday, Oct. 26, family-friendly event can expect a wide range of street food from community restaurants, crafts and goods from local businesses, entertainment, live performances, a car show, activities for kids and more.

Since the launch of the International District, in partnership with the City of Phoenix, the goal has been to create a cultural hub that celebrates generations of rich history and excitement of community growth. The October International District Night Market will continue the enthusiasm that was created after the inaugural event in April of this year.

“With unwavering enthusiasm, we are thrilled to celebrate the International District Night Market with Arizonans from all walks of life. This event will be a true love letter to the diversity and cultural richness Arizona holds and we invite everyone to join us for this special occasion,” said Eric Day, executive director, Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce.

The Night Market will run from 2-10 p.m. at 1815 W. Camelback Road. Tickets start at $22.50. Children 12 and under who attend in costume get in for free. For additional information, visit www.azasianchamber.com/idnm.