Members of the Phoenix musical theater community have come together to perform an evening of Broadway cabaret to support Convergence Ballet and its outreach programs.

“At the Ballet” Broadway Cabaret will be held Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Ballet Theatre of Phoenix, and feature talented voices from Arizona Broadway Theatre, The Phoenix Theatre Company and more for an evening of Broadway that will include a performance by Convergence dancers.

All funds raised will go to support Convergence Ballet and its PLIES program, which provides ballet training for Title 1 students, including full tuition, transportation, dance wear and costumes.

Headlining “At the Ballet,” is Valley actress Elyssa Blonder, a frequent performer with The Phoenix Theatre Company. Blonder’s credits include “Singin’ in the Rain” (Kathy Seldon); “The Sound of Music” (Liesl); “¡Americano!,” “Camelot,” “Sondheim on Sondheim” and “West Side Story.” She also has appeared in the hit Amazon Prime series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Blonder will be joined by other top talent from the musical theatre community, including Matrivius Avent, Daniel Bargen, Shani Elise Barrett, Jackie Brecker, Sydney Davis, Trisha Ditsworth, Christopher Elliott, Cherish Forbes, Taylor Hudson, Molly LaJoie, Alexia Lorch and Seth Tucker. Gregory Bench will accompany on piano.

Tickets are $50 and available at www.ballettheatreofphx.org or www.convergenceballet.org. Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is located at 6201 N. 7th St.