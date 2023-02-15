In December, Act One, a local nonprofit organization that provides access to the arts for Arizona’s Title I schools, announced that it has received a $100,000 grant from the Burton Family Foundation, a supporting organization of the Arizona Community Foundation. The organization said that the substantial gift will help support a new season of content for Act One’s curated, groundbreaking virtual reality arts program.

“As we build on the success of the VR program in reaching schools, children and communities who have geographic limitations to in-person arts experiences, we recognize the need to offer a new season of content for the VR field trip program,” said Bernadette Carroll, executive director of Act One.

The nonprofit provides meaningful arts experiences that enhance the academic and creative potential of children and families. The nonprofit makes the arts accessible to thousands of children and families in Arizona each year through field trips for pre-K-12 students from Title I schools, the VR Arts Immersion program and the Culture Pass program.

The grant will enable the nonprofit to develop season two of the VR arts program, which will launch in late Spring of 2023. The funds will also be used to replace headsets and enable an upgrade to the technology. The eventual goal of Act One’s VR program is to build a five-season content library where teachers can differentiate their program needs based on age, grade and subject area.

To learn more, visit www.act1az.org.