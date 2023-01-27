The Madison Center for the Arts will welcome “Ray On My Mind,” a concert/theater work that brings the music and the story of the great Ray Charles to life, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Portraying the master pianist/vocalist is Kenny Brawner, who leads his 11-piece orchestra and three sultry vocalists (a la the Raelettees), performing the American legend’s most popular hits: “What’d I Say?” “I Got A Woman,” “Mess Around,” “Georgia On My Mind,” a blazing hot duet on “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” and many more. The music is interwoven with monologues depicting how gospel, blues, jazz and country influenced the musician’s style, while also reflecting on American social history, his epic battle with drugs, and his triumphant return home to Georgia.

“Ray On My Mind” assembles an orchestra of profoundly accomplished musicians whose performances are ingrained in American popular culture. Members of the orchestra have been heard prolifically on Broadway, Off-Broadway, film, and television. They have performed all over the world and recorded with a diverse range of influential musical giants.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.themadison.org.