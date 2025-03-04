Celebrate International Women’s Day at the Second Annual Phoenix Mariachi and Folklorico Festival March 8, 7 p.m., at Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St.

Headlining the event is Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán from Guadalajara, joined by local favorites Mariachi Sonido de México Femenil, Marisa Ronstadt and the vibrant dancers of Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ. This year, the event celebrates the remarkable contributions of women in the arts by presenting an all-female lineup of mariachi and folklorico talent, featuring both international and local performers. The festival is a vibrant showcase of artistry, designed to engage the community, promote cultural pride and honor the empowerment of women in music and dance.

For tickets and information, call 602-252-8497 or visit www.herbergertheater.org.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

