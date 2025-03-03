The Midtown Neighborhood Association invites residents to join them for their annual Sunday Off Central block party, scheduled for Sunday, March 9, this year.

Now celebrating its 14th year, the block party is a free, family-friendly event featuring local vendors, food trucks, live music and community. The fun will take place on East Vernon Avenue, between Central Avenue and 3rd Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more about the Midtown Neighborhood Association by visiting www.midtownphx.org or by following them on Facebook: @MidtownPHX.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

Share this: Facebook

X

