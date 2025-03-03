Southwest Human Development’s annual Grow A Reader Virtual Book Drive returns this year, kicking off March 3 and extending through April 15 (Tax Day). Arizonans can maximize their Arizona Charitable Tax Credit and get books into the hands of local children. The initiative provides books to children who are unlikely to have books in their homes and helps parents by providing about how books can be used to help their child develop the language and communication skills that will be valuable later in life.

The nonprofit says that two out of three children lack access to books at home, a barrier that significantly impacts their future academic success. Research shows that early literacy is a key factor in long-term achievement, yet nearly half of Arizona kindergarteners enter school without foundational literacy skills. Southwest Human Development is committed to addressing this issue by ensuring that every child in their programs receives books and parental engagement tools that encourage language development, parent-child bonding, and school readiness.

To make a monetary donation or to purchase a book through the Virtual Book Drive, visit www.swhd.org/gar.

