The Greater Phoenix Chamber will host the Professional Women’s Alliance Luncheon, Elevate Your Leadership: Strategies for Success at Season’s 52, 2502 E. Camelback Road, Suite 140, Thursday, March 6.

The event begins with a discussion featuring some of the organization’s 2024 ATHENA Award recipients, who will share their insights on leadership, overcoming challenges and the paths that have shaped their success. This session promises to be a powerful start, offering valuable lessons from some of the Valley’s most accomplished leaders.

Following the discussion, participants will engage in a hands-on group workshop designed to foster growth and collaboration. Each table will be led by an experienced facilitator, guiding them through discussions and activities centered on refining leadership skills and navigating professional challenges.

This event offers the opportunity for networking, professional development, and building lasting connections with like-minded women in leadership. The cost for the lunch event is $65 for members, $125 for non-members. To register, visit www.phoenixchamber.com/events.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

