Families are invited to Spring Day Camp at Impact Gymnastics AZ on Friday, March 7, where attendees will rotate through gymnastics rotations, open gym, Ninja Zone, plus do crafts and enjoy meeting special guests. Open to ages 4-14, no gymnastics experience is necessary to attend.

On March 8, parents and caregivers are invited to drop their kids off for a special Parents Night Out event. From 6-9:30 p.m., children ages 4-16 can enjoy gymnastics, Ninja Zone, crafts, music and fun times with friends. A pizza dinner will be served. In addition, Spring Break Camp is offered March 10-14.

Impact Gymnastics AZ, home to more than 1,000 students ranging in age from 6 months to 18 years. is located at 7812 N. 12th St., Suite B. For details on March programming, visit www.impactgymaz.com or call 602-870-7574.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

