With a lineup that includes headliners LCD Soundsystem and Justice, the nonprofit music festival M3F is returning to Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road, March 7-8. The event supports the community by donating 100 percent of festival proceeds to various beneficiaries under its four pillars of Community, Education, Arts and Environment, with $6 million in total since its inception in 2004.

Entering its 22nd year in 2025, M3F brings in an eclectic mix of world class talent spanning the worlds of indie, rock, hip-hop, electronic, jam bands, and more. The 2025 lineup will be led by the trailblazing LCD Soundsystem and their extensive catalog of boundary breaking hits alongside pioneering French electronic duo Justice, hot on the heels of their acclaimed LP “Hyperdrama.”

M3F’s 2025 lineup also features infectious electro pop live duo Sylvan Esso, indie darlings Alvvays, and the emotionally charged and dance floor ready sounds of Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set). The lineup’s depth continues with indie pop stand out and vibrant personality Dev Lemons, the bossa nova and oldies-influenced Summer Salt, and hometown singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist UPSAHL. In continuing the festival’s long tradition of showcasing the best new music, several artists will be making their Arizona debut.

For tickets and information, visit www.m3ffest.com.

