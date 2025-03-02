Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is gearing up for a fun-filled spring, and they are calling all young animal lovers to join them.

During the organization’s Spring Break Camp Youth Volunteer Days, young residents (ages 9-11) will have the chance to get up close and personal with the coolest animals in the Valley at AHS’ Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus.

This creative Compassion Crew will team up to make a real impact on AHS shelter pets’ stay through innovative behavioral enrichment projects like puzzle feeders, scent enrichment and toy design. With multiple sessions available, children can join in for one or all unique days of animal-themed fun.

Session 1 runs Tuesday, March 11, to Thursday, March 13; Session 2 runs Tuesday, March 18, to Thursday, March 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Papago Park Campus is located at 5501 E. Van Buren St. The cost is $75 per day or $185 for all three days.

Visit www.azhumane.org/events to register or to learn more.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

