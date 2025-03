Explore Phoenix’s vibrant visual and performing arts scene this month with live music, theater and symphony performances, film events, free family-friendly experiences and a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. See you on the town in March!

Check out our Local Events page for things to do throughout the month. All event dates are current at time of publication. Check with individual venues for up-to-date show information.

Author Kathryn M. Miller Kathryn M. Miller, a fourth-generation Phoenix resident, is the editor at NORTH CENTRAL NEWS.

Share this: Facebook

X