This month in our continuing Connected Communities series, we are featuring the work being done on behalf of neighbors across Phoenix by the Neighborhood Coalition of Greater Phoenix. The organization works with neighborhood associations and advocates across the city to address legislation and policies that might negatively impact residents.

Also on the cover, we provide a brief introduction to the new MACH Two makerspace at Cholla Library. The dedicated librarians at the branch are always working to meet the needs of residents, and this most recent effort offers the community a place to “meet, collaborate and build magnificent things together.”

In Community, Trudy Thompson Shumaker dropped by Family Arts Needlework Shop, which has been bringing the crafting community together since 1967. In Business, we caught up with busy real estate broker/developer Keith Grayson, whose Hatcher Road multifamily development is on target to open in 2026. And for this month’s Café Chat, Marjorie Rice explores the romantic roots and traditional Puerto Rican flavors found at Phoenix Coqui.

Over in Community Pets, you can read about our March Pet of the Month, the adorable Wanda, and furry North Central residents, Missy and Felix. You’ll also find other community, business, dining and school news, and our round-up of things to do in the Valley this month in Arts & Entertainment.

