At a Feb. 1 ribbon-cutting event, the Phoenix Public Library Cholla Branch celebrated the official opening its new MACH Two makerspace – a place for residents to meet, collaborate and build “magnificent” things together.

Library Services Director Erin MacFarlane welcomed guests to the event and introduced the space by explaining that “MACH” stands for makers, artists, crafters and hackers.

She continued, “Libraries evolve with the nature of their communities and what communities want. So, I am grateful this morning for the vision of Claudia León, the branch manager, as well as Ryo Watson, a librarian here, who looked at the space and said, ‘We are not using that space in the same way anymore, can we make a space that would be more reactive to the community’s needs?’”

Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien, who represents Council District 1, also spoke at the event.

“I have been coming to this branch almost as many decades as it has been open. Back When I came to this library, it was really just for getting books. So, it is really amazing to me to see how this space has transformed to have this incredible space here today.

“Erin talked a lot about how we are being adaptive and making this space available to the community…it’s a space to learn and grow and make community with folks you might not otherwise meet, and learn things you might not otherwise learn hanging out here as opposed to home.”

O’Brien added, “The Phoenix Public Library system is more than just a place to check out the newest New York Times best seller, or old microfiche, in my day, or get lost in the imaginative world of fantasyland authors. It’s a place where our young students can seek tutoring, connect with professionals to learn about college applications and scholarships through College Depot, and a spot for the community to gather.”

Watson, a Librarian II with the city of Phoenix and a driving force behind the new space, explained the history and presented the vision of MACH Two at a Jan. 15 Phoenix Library Advisory Board meeting. In a nutshell, it is to build a community of makers. The new space will give the community an opportunity to “explore, tinker and problem solve in a safe environment while fostering creativity and innovation.”

Watson explained that the need for computer classes at the branch had waned, and while computers and classes are still available at the library, the underutilized space offered an opportunity to be repurposed. Equipment available at MACH Two includes two 3D printers, five sewing machines, two Cricut machines, which can create paper and vinyl crafts, and 10 laptops. Also available are 3D Doodle pens, LEGO Robots, Robenbok building toys and a Code-a-pillar. Coming soon: a Glowforge laser printer, which can cut, engrave and score a variety of materials.

Instructive classes on how to use the new equipment began in August 2024 and included hands-on experience with the 3D printer and 3D modeling software. Sewing 101 classes offer patrons to opportunity to identify essential parts of a sewing machine and practice winding the bobbin and threading the machine. The library will begin offering advanced sewing classes this year, Watson said. Looking ahead, the team at Cholla hopes to offer coding and robotic classes, as well as open lab hours.

Opened in 1977 and designed by architect Will Bruder, Cholla Library is located at 10050 Metro Parkway E. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 pm., Monday, Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Contact the Phoenix Public Library at 602-262-4636 or visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.

