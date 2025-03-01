Glendale Union High School District

District selects superintendent finalists

The Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) Governing Board selected two finalists in its search for the district’s next superintendent: Matthew Belden and Dr. Gareth Diaz Zehrbach.

As part of the selection process, GUHSD faculty, staff, and community members were invited to meet and hear from both finalists at a Community Forum in mid-February, followed by a formal interview of each candidate by the governing board. The successful candidate will take on the position of superintendent after the departure of Brian Capistran, who late last year announced his retirement, effective June 2025, after a 30-year career with GUHSD.

Learn more at www.guhsdaz.org/15793?articleID=19982.

[Editor’s note: GUHSD announced after our press date that Matthew Belden had been named superintendent, effective July 1.]

Community relations earns awards

The GUHSD Community Relations earned two Awards of Excellence from the Arizona School Public Relations Association (ASPRA). The award-winning projects: Multimedia Marketing Campaign – Future Freshman Night, and Graduation Promo Video Series.

The district says that this recognition highlights its commitment to engaging, informative, and impactful communication.

Sunnyslope athletes excel

Sunnyslope High School athletics have achieved something special this year, the district said. From basketball to wrestling and soccer, each team secured a spot in postseason competition, showcasing their talent and commitment.

Residents are encouraged to get out and support the Vikings in each sport as they make their playoff runs.

For more information visit https://sunnyslope.guhsdaz.org.

Students prepare for state exams

Nearly 300 students at Washington High School (WHS) spent a Saturday morning in February taking the American College Testing (ACT) exam.

WHS hosted the exam as an additional opportunity for students to gain test-taking experience as they prepare for their state exams. Learn more at https://washington.guhsdaz.org.

WHS Pom team takes gold at competition

On Saturday, Jan. 25, Washington High School’s Pom team competed at Duel in the Desert and received a “Gold” ranking.

In mid-February, they went on to compete at the USA Nationals in Anaheim to finish out their season, the results of which were not available at press time.

Madison School District

Governing board recognized

The Madison School District Governing Board was recognized with the Lou Ella Kleinz Excellence in Governance Award by the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA) at the organization’s state-wide conference in December. This award honors an entire board for their exceptional education leadership during the year.

“It is an honor to be selected for this award. My fellow governing board members and I are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and work to support positive educational outcomes for each of our students,” said board president Christine Thompson.

The Lou Ella Kleinz Excellence in Governance Award, named in memory of former ASBA executive director Lou Ella Kleinz, who served the association from 1971 to 1991, is a tribute to boards that have consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership in the field of education.

Job fairs set for March, April

Madison School District will host job fairs on March 19 and April 7. Individuals will have the opportunity to meet with school and district leaders to learn about available positions, benefits, and more.

The district is hiring teachers, guest teachers, bus drivers, before and after school program staff and custodians, as well as other school and student support positions.

Both events will be held at The Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St. The March 19 event will be held 4-6 p.m.; the April 7 event will be held 4:30-6 p.m.

More information is available at www.madisonaz.org/jobs.

District holds blood drive

Madison School District, in partnership with Vitalant, will host a blood drive on Friday, March 7. In addition to helping to support those in need, donors will also be eligible for a chance to win Vitalant’s prize drawing.

The drive will be held at the district office, 5601 N. 16th St., from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are recommended; walk-in donors will be accepted.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.madisonaz.org/blood-drive.

Osborn School District

Principal named ‘Outstanding’

Clarendon Elementary School principal Jeff Martin recently was recognized as the only educator in Arizona to receive the Milken Educator Award for 2024.

He was unaware that a school assembly that day was not only to applaud the staff and students for raising the school’s test scores a full letter grade, but to recognize him as a strong instructional leader, community role model and his hands on data driven approach.

Candidates for this prestigious award are obtained through a confidential process, reviewed by a committee appointed by state departments of education and recommended to the Milken Family Foundation for approval. As a recipient of the award, Martin received a $25,000 cash award and will receive mentoring and collaborative opportunities from previous recipients of this prestigious award.

Superintendent addresses immigration, campus policy

In a Jan. 28 letter to Osborn School District families, Superintendent Michael Robert, Ed.D., addressed new immigration enforcement efforts and how it impacts policy district wide.

The letter read in part, “There have been a series of executive orders related to immigration, as well as calls for increased immigration enforcement nationwide. I am writing to you today to affirm our commitment to procedures and policies that will continue protecting the rights of children in our schools.

“By law, a child’s immigration status (or that of their parents) does not affect their right to receive a public education. The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act protects the privacy of student education records and restricts the sharing of personally identifiable information without parental consent (https://studentprivacy.ed.gov/ferpa).”

The superintendent continued, “This includes data that could reveal a student’s immigration status. Additionally, schools are not allowed to share student records with immigration or law enforcement agencies without guardian consent or a judicial order. ICE officials must have a judicial warrant to enter school property. If a judicial warrant is presented, parental consent is required before officials can interview any student.

He added that he will be working with front office staff on clear steps to take should any agency present themselves at an Osborn school.

The letter concludes, “We are here to create the trusting environment, focused of safe, healthy, learning environments for children and responsive to the needs of families. We are here to assist students and families in any way we can, and we encourage you to reach out to your child’s school office at any time. Our principals and social workers are ready to help, whether through direct support or by connecting you with resources available in our community.”

Learn more at www.osbornnet.org.

Phoenix Union High School District

Students attend leadership event

On Feb. 14, students from Linda Abril Education Academy, Metro Tech and Cesar Chavez High School attended the 24th Annual African American Leadership and Legislative Youth Day at the Arizona capitol. At the event, Maryvale JROTC posted the colors while students from Linda Abril helped lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Linda Abril principal, Eric Kemp, led the opening remarks on the senate floor.

Governing board declares ‘safe zones’

At its Jan. 24 meeting, the PXU Governing Board signed a resolution declaring all Phoenix Union sites as safe zones for students to learn. According to the district’s website, this means that “without appropriate legal documentation, no individual or government agency will have access to any student information or direct contact with students unless directly approved by a parent or guardian.”

Addressing families who may have a student who is being bullied or harassed because of their immigration status, the district adds, “All Phoenix Union students are entitled to a safe and nurturing learning environment. If you feel your student is being targeted, bullied or harassed, please contact your school’s front office and ask for the Assistant Principal for Student Support. You can also fill out our safety reporting form or call 602-764-7233 (SAFE).

District parents and students can find information and resources online at www.pxu.org/page/immigration-resources.

Coding Academy names new principal

On Jan. 31, the Phoenix Union High School District (PXU) announced James Williams as the next Phoenix Coding Academy principal, beginning in the 2025-26 school year. He replaces Dana Cook, the school’s interim principal for the 2024-25 school year.

Williams has served as the school’s principal for Science, Technology and Aerospace and the campus administrator for student learning at the Academies at South Mountain since 2022. Williams has served PXU families since 2018 after stints with Teach for America and the Roosevelt Elementary School District. In 2008, Williams earned a Bachelor of Psychology from the University of Georgia, a Master of Special Education from Arizona State University, and his principal certification from the University of Denver.

A lifelong learner, Williams has continued to earn credits in continuing education programs at Arizona State and the University of Arizona. In addition to being a strong and innovative educational leader in Phoenix Union, he has taught undergraduate and graduate-level courses at Arizona State University’s Mary Lou Fulton College for Teaching and Learning Innovation.

“Mr. Williams is a true innovator and has shown a deep love and compassion for Phoenix Union’s students, staff, and families,” PXU Superintendent Thea Andrade said. “His enthusiasm for the future of technology and innovation is a perfect fit for the Phoenix Coding Academy, and I cannot wait to see what this school looks like under his leadership.”

Phoenix Coding Academy is located at 4445 N. Central Ave. Learn more about the Phoenix Union High School District by visiting www.pxu.org.

Washington Elementary School District

Jumpstart supports future kindergartners

Parents and guardians of incoming kindergartners can help their children gain the tools they need to be successful by registering them for WESD Jumpstart, a free, four-week, half-day kindergarten readiness program.

Available at 27 locations in the Washington Elementary School District (WESD), the program will be offered this summer from May 27 to June 19. During the program, children will make friends, learn kindergarten routines and practice kindergarten readiness skills. Free breakfast and lunch are also included. Registration for Jumpstart classes will open on Monday, March 24.

To participate in the program, children must be registered for kindergarten in a WESD school for the 2025-26 school year. Registration can be completed online at www.wesdschools.org/kindergarten or in-person at the WESD Welcome and Registration Center, located at 3200 W. Cholla Ave. For more information regarding the Jumpstart program, call 602-347-2641 or email wesdkinderjumpstart@wesdschools.org.

District host job fairs for prospective teachers

WESD is offering opportunities for those wanting to teach in its award-winning district. Prospective teachers are invited to attend one of two upcoming Teacher Interview Fairs on either Saturday, March 1, or Saturday, March 29, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the WESD Administrative Center, located at 4650 W. Sweetwater Ave. Whether a seasoned educator or just starting your teaching career, the district invites you to join their team. Contracts will be offered for the 2025-26 school year.

The district offers teacher salaries of $53,000-$84,950 with performance pay, student loan forgiveness, school-age childcare discounts, medical, dental and vision benefits, employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement and more. WESD also provides support for teachers, including instructional coaches on every campus, weekly Professional Learning Communities (PLC), regular professional development and social workers on each campus.

Walk-ins are welcome. Those who would like to schedule an interview should call Lydia Garcia at 602-347-2622. To review current job openings and apply online, visit https://jobs.wesdschools.org.

Sunnyslope student wins district spelling bee

WESD extended congratulations to Elyas T., an eighth-grade student at Sunnyslope School, who was crowned the first-place winner of the annual WESD Spelling Bee. After five rounds, Elyas correctly spelled the championship word, diaphragm, to take home the win. Elyas then advanced to the Regional Spelling Bee and represented the district well after finishing in fifth place.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

