Located at 4232 N. 7th Ave. in the vibrant Melrose neighborhood, Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey will offer a 25 percent discount to guests who show their same-day spring training ticket through March 25.

Within its Scandinavian-influenced interior, guests will enjoy a selection of hand-crafted sushi, carefully curated specialty rolls and whiskey pairings. The discount is not valid on alcohol.

For information, call 602-675-4020 or visit www.sandfishsushiwhiskey.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.

