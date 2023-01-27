Jewish Family & Children’s Service (JFCS), in December, announced it has hired Jonathan Levin as the new senior director of Philanthropic Services.

Levin will oversee fundraising initiatives, donor engagement and supervise team members toward success. He will work with prospects for annual, major, and planned gifts ensuring a positive donor experience.

“Jonathan’s experience and knowledge in fundraising makes him well-suited to take on this role at JFCS,” said Len Gutman, vice president of Philanthropic Services, at Jewish Family & Children’s Service.

Levin is a long-time development professional, having held the position of vice president of Development for Zeta Beta Tau Foundation for over five years. Other previous experience includes roles at the executive level in technology, commercial real estate management, and banking.

The JFCS is a nonprofit, non-sectarian organization that strengthens the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths, and backgrounds. Learn more at www.jfcsaz.org.