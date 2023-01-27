In late December, Mountain Shadows announced the appointment of Acosta as chef de cuisine of the resort’s signature restaurant, Hearth ‘61.

“We are delighted to have Chef Yulissa Acosta take the reins of our beloved Hearth ‘61 restaurant in her new role,” said vice president and general manager Andrew Chippindall. “With her unique culinary flare and working alongside executive chef Charles Wiley and executive sous chef Alfred Muro, Acosta will be the perfect person to continue elevating our cuisine by highlighting the best local ingredients.”

Upon graduating, she was awarded a scholarship that led her to the Classic Cooking Academy in Scottsdale. She then went on to work at Bink’s Midtown and Mirabel Golf Club during her early culinary career.

Acosta first joined the restaurant’s team in 2017 as a cook and helped open the restaurant. The company says that, with her incredible culinary knowledge and desire to improve her craft, she quickly rose to sous chef in 2018. In her new role, she will oversee menu creation and continued culinary development at Hearth ‘61. A couple of dishes she has recently debuted include the Duroc Farm’s Pork Chop with Jacob bean ragu and black pepper glaze as well as the Two Wash Ranch Chicken Roulade with barley risotto, Romanesco, and natural jus.

For more information, visit www.mountainshadows.com.