At its Jan. 4 formal council meeting, the Phoenix City Council elected District 7 Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari as vice mayor. Ansari was sworn in as the District 7 Councilwoman in March 2021. She will serve in the vice mayor position for one year.

“I want to thank Councilwoman Stark and outgoing Vice Mayor Pastor for their nomination and support,” Ansari said in a released statement.

She added, “Phoenix is facing a multitude of crises. We need to address homelessness, an affordable housing shortage, dangerous air quality, hiring and retention across our departments, from police to public works, with the urgency it demands. As Vice Mayor, I’m committed to working with all of my colleagues to prioritize these issues and make 2023 our most productive year yet.

“We also have innovative and exciting projects on the horizon: we’re updating our climate action plan, the Super Bowl is coming to town, and a historic $500 million General Obligation Bond will be heading to Phoenix voters. Every corner of our city is set to see new investments in their neighborhoods.

“We have tough but important work ahead of us. And I’m excited to continue advocating for responsible and sustainable growth that better serves all who call Phoenix home.”

Learn more at www.phoenix.gov/mayorcouncil.