Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) named Highnoon as a winner of the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics in Greater Arizona at a November event. The award honors businesses that go above and beyond to operate with integrity and raise awareness about marketplace trust.

“At Highnoon we have a saying, ‘We aren’t here for the easy answers. We’re here for the right ones.’ This saying directly applies to our vision of doing ethical, trustworthy business each and every day,” Highnoon managing partner Ken Bonham said.

Winning businesses have displayed an outstanding level of commitment to ethics and trust by illustrating the character of their organization’s leadership, how an authentic culture is being fostered, how their company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and the impact the organization is making in their community.

“Honesty builds trust, which is a vital aspect in the success of a business. For 21 years, BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in Arizona for their solid commitment to doing things the right way and we are so proud of our 2022 winning businesses,” said Shelley Bradley, director of Signature Events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest (torchawards.bbbcommunity.org).

Highnoon recently relocated from Tempe to a 23,000-square-foot Phoenix office at 5343 N. 16th St., Suite 300. Learn more at www.highnoon.co.