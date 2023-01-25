Kate Brophy McGee has joined the Maricopa County Special Health Care District board, which oversees Valleywise Health, Arizona’s leading public teaching hospital and safety net system of care.

Brophy McGee, a community leader for over two decades, was sworn in Dec. 5 for a four-year term on the elected five-member board.

“I will bring my 25 plus years of public service experience to the highest and best use for this organization to benefit the patients we serve,” Brophy McGee said.

Steve Purves, Valleywise Health president and CEO, said Brophy McGee “brings invaluable public leadership experience and perspective of our board at a critical time in our history. Valleywise Health and the community we serve will benefit greatly from her knowledge and expertise.”

Also in December, director Woody Thomas was elected chairman and director Mark Dewane vice-chairman of the board.