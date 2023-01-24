Seven schools in the Phoenix Metro area each received a $1,922 donation made in honor of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc 100th anniversary. The women of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc, Beta Mu Sigma & Beta Pi Chapters, in partnership with the Giving. Learning. Developing. (GLD) Foundation, made the donations to each of the selected schools’ representatives during its centennial gala in mid-November on the campus of Arizona State University.

The nominees were narrowed down based on criteria that included the percentage of minority students, the number of students on free/reduced lunch, total student enrollment and more. In North Central, Solano Elementary was honored.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. was organized on Nov. 12, 1922, in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven educators. Since its inception 100 years ago, the dynamic women of the fantastic sorority have built and sustained a reputation for leading positive change to help uplift the community through sisterhood, leadership, and service.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was the first African American sorority in the state of Arizona (Beta Mu Sigma) — chartering in 1950 and at Arizona State University (Beta Pi) in 1952. The women of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc are educators, lawyers, doctors, engineers, politicians, social workers and more. With a focus on serving the community, the Beta Mu Sigma and Beta Pi Chapters host several programs throughout the year. Examples include their annual school supply drive (Operation Big Book Bag), voter registration events, breast cancer awareness programs and annual swim clinic (Swim 1922) focusing on water safety.

For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org. For more information on the GLD Foundation visit www.gldfoundation.org.