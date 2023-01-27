Freeway closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Jan. 27–30) will once again include northbound Interstate 17, between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road. Northbound drivers on I-17 should plan to exit before the Bethany Home exit to avoid long lines of exiting traffic.

Here are a few of the freeway restrictions scheduled this weekend:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detour : Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting well ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues as local detour routes.

in north Phoenix (Jan. 30) for pavement improvement project. Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 28) for construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard also closed. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive closed. Detour : Allow extra travel time. Alternate freeway routes include using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 in Chandler to reach westbound US 60. Drivers also can use westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in West Phoenix.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic format or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.