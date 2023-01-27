Freeway closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Jan. 27–30) will once again include northbound Interstate 17, between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road. Northbound drivers on I-17 should plan to exit before the Bethany Home exit to avoid long lines of exiting traffic.
Here are a few of the freeway restrictions scheduled this weekend:
- Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed.
- Detour: Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting well ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues as local detour routes.
- Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 28) for construction. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard and Chandler Boulevard also closed. All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive closed.
- Detour: Allow extra travel time. Alternate freeway routes include using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 in Chandler to reach westbound US 60. Drivers also can use westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in West Phoenix.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 30) for construction. Westbound US 60 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound US 60 off- and on-ramps at Mill Avenue closed. Both HOV (carpool) ramps between I-10 and US 60 closed.
- Detour: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting at the I-10/SR 51 “Mini-Stack” to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe to westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10. Drivers detouring onto eastbound US 60 also can use southbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202. Drivers in the West Valley can use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.
- Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 29) for new interchange construction.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic format or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.