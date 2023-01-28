Grey Hen Rx at Century Grand will welcome Spellbound Burlesque for a special evening of entertainment and libations in February.

Held the second Wednesday of every month, the special evening of can’t miss entertainment features a rotating lineup of the best burlesque in Arizona. This intimate floor show is open to the public and is the perfect way to unwind and put a romantic (and sexy) spin on any weeknight.

Grey Hen Rx, one of three concepts housed at Century Grand, was inspired by New Orleans, which the company says was the first city to establish and license a professional pharmacist in the United States. These apothecaries had a high standing within their communities and functioned as a “first-port-of-call” for many different social classes for advice and cure-alls.

This reimagined apothecary epitomizes hand-selected fine spirits and offers an elevated cocktail experience. With seasoned spirits professionals conducting the operations, guests can sip on the thoughtfully curated selection of bourbons, whiskeys and cocktails from the New Orleans-inspired cocktail menu.

Century Grand is located at 3626 E. Indian School Rd. Tickets are not required to attend the Spellbound events, and while walk-in seating may be available, reservations are strongly recommended. Seatings are available from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Visit https://centurygrandphx.com/gh-make-a-reservation.