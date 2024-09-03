After a summer council recess and a break from community meetings, area council members will return to a regular meeting schedule this month.

District 4 Councilwoman Laura Pastor will host her first coffee chat heading into fall on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Los Portales Mexican Food, 2814 N. 35th Ave. The event will be held 6-7:30 p.m. and inform residents about the Gated Alley Program and the opportunity to meet Community Action Officers from the Maryvale Estrella Precinct, who will share information regarding crime in the area. Contact the office at council.district.4@phoenix.gov or 602-262-7447.

Councilman Kevin Robinson, District 6, will host a coffee chat Friday, Sept. 20, at Fire Station 43, 4110 E. Chandler Blvd. He returns to the North Central area on Friday, Oct. 25, at Luci’s at the Orchard. Both events will be held 7-9 a.m. Contact the office at council.district.6@ phoenix.gov or 602.262.7491

District 3 will not return to its community chats until December, due to a black-out period for the November election — Vice Mayor Debra Stark is seeking reelection in that district. In the meantime, residents may contact the office via email at council.district.3@phoenix.gov or by calling 602-262-7441.