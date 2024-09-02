A survivor in every sense of the word, Steve Irwin has made an incredible recovery after surviving a suspected rattlesnake bite. In early July, the gorgeous two-year-old German Shepherd was transferred to Arizona Humane Society’s Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital from a local emergency animal clinic after he was found with a swollen, painful face and blood coming from his nose along with two puncture wounds.

Luckily for this pup, he was quickly taken to the clinic where he was initially given antibiotics, pain medication and a steroid injection prior to being transferred to AHS’ trauma hospital. At AHS, he was under intense medical monitoring in the hospital’s triage where he received IV fluids and continued medications. While undergoing treatment, additional concerns arose for blood complications due to the snake bite resulting in Steve Irwin needing a couple more weeks of recovery in a loving foster hero home.

Those who know Steve say he is an incredibly sweet and loving pup who enjoys being pet, playing with his favorite toys and learning new tricks in exchange for yummy snacks. Interested adopters can meet the superb Steve Irwin (pet number 782187) at AHS’ Papago Park location. His waived adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital.

To see all of AHS’ pets available for adoption, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt for more information. To see AHS’ pets in need of foster, visit www.azhumane.org/foster.